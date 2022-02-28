Flyer's Creek Wind Farm project to commence in March

news, local-news,

Blayney's continued growth has received another boost with the announcement of a new wind farm at Flyer's Creek. Iberdrola Australia has committed to building Flyers Creek Wind Farm, a 145MW wind project that is expected to generate approximately 450 gigawatt hours of electricity per year. This is the equivalent of powering more than 80,000 Australian households and avoiding over 330,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. Construction works are expected to begin in March 2022 and will include the installation of 38 wind turbines and related balance of plant. The project will create 230 jobs during construction, and an estimated 6-8 permanent regional jobs throughout its operational life. A Community Benefit Fund will also be established and will receive its first contribution with the start of construction. The fund will be administered by Blayney Shire Council. Since entering the Australian market in 2019, Iberdrola has invested in Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia (SA), Avonlie Solar Farm in NSW, Wallgrove Grid Battery in NSW, and Flyers Creek Wind Farm in NSW. These projects will add approximately 760MW of renewable capacity to the NEM and represent a capital commitment in excess of $1 billion. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Iberdrola Australia, Ross Rolfe, AO, said that the company was delighted to be progressing with the construction of Flyers Creek Wind Farm. "The project will make a meaningful contribution to economic development in and around Blayney Shire and Cabonne Shire," he said. "We'd like to thank our local communities and landholders for their support and we look forward to working closely with them in the future. We'd also like to thank Newcrest, operator of Cadia mine, and Essential Energy, for the roles they played to facilitate grid access for Flyers Creek Wind Farm." "Once complete, Flyers Creek Wind Farm will be dispatched as part of Iberdrola Australia's renewable energy portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing renewable portfolios in the National Electricity Market. "The output of the plant will be sold to Australian businesses and enterprises, helping them achieve their sustainability goals."

Flyer's Creek Wind Farm near Blayney to commence in March. Newsroom