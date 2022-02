news, local-news,

Annette Akehurst celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends on Saturday night at Tony G's Bistro on Adelaide Street. Friends and family travelled to Blayney to help celebrate. Frank Akehurst organised the event stating that he couldn't talk to her for weeks before the day because she kept asking too many questions. READ ALSO:

