Anglican Book Fair is unfolding for April

The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a special talk on the afternoon of Saturday April 30th. Ms Kelly is a writer of Australian fiction, author of eleven novels - Black Diamonds, This Red Earth, The Blue Mile, Paper Daisies, Wild Chicory, Jewel Sea, Lady Bird & The Fox, Sunshine, Walking, Her Last Words and The Truth & Addy Loest - tales of passion, politics and history, of ordinary people living through extraordinary times in the land she calls home. Books in good order can be left in the porch but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Otherwise bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The Trading Table is an opportunity to donate or buy some of your home made relishes, jams and chutneys for everyone to enjoy. The book fair will be held over two weekends Friday and Saturday the 22nd and 23rd of April and Friday the 29th and Saturday the 30th of April. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Contact Elizabeth Russ on 0408 682 122 for more details. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

