Forget the Australian Open, the real tennis is here in Blayney

Have you been watching the Australian Open and are inspired by the events down at Rod Laver Arena? Well there's no better time than now to give those hamstrings a stretch, flex the shoulders and rotate the wrists in preparation for a few healthy and fun games of tennis at the Blayney Tennis Club. With such brilliant surfaces and new facilities the club is preparing for their numerous summer competitions. READ ALSO: On Monday January 31 the club is launching its doubles competition with multiple divisions catering for all levels of ability available. On Tuesday the 1st of February the club will be holding their singles competition at night with both men and women of all ages and abilities encouraged to play. New for this year is a ladies competition on a Wednesday night. Sign up and you'll be added to a team of three. It will only run during the first term of school but it will be a short and fun time. Junior coaching is also available and on Tuesday mornings the ladies social tennis group meets. All nominations for a spot in any of the competitions, except for the Tuesday social group which is free of obligations, can be made by contacting Tanya Tyrrell on 0418 430 722 before this Saturday January 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-Q6Mu39cZKqCdkfBiLBBArJ/99ed86c0-73bb-4635-b1e8-948ac85c520d.jpg/r1_29_251_170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg