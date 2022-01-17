Blayney RSL sub-branch merges with Orange RSL

news, local-news,

For years now the Blayney RSL sub-branch has been struggling both financially and in the search for active members to take a role in the organisation of their two major events every year. With the passing of their secretary / treasurer Bob Webb in April 2021 the club had been floundering and soon after sub-branch president Reg Rendall contacted the state branch of the RSL for assistance. "When that happened we were in a really difficult situation because he filled such an important part in the organisation," he said. "An offer was put out by RSL NSW after they spoke to us and we said that either Bathurst or Orange would suit." With Bathurst also taking on other sub-branches it was the Orange RSL, which is located next door to the Orange Ex-Services Club on Anson Street, that offered assistance. "Orange put up their hand and said that they'd take us on and it was terrific. For us to go to them is a really sensible idea and it's really working out well for us." Mr Rendall passion for the sub-branch and their core duty is renewed with the burden of administration now lifted. "We're really, really happy," he said. "We had an electricity account come in recently and we were worried about paying everything. We were always looking for money from somewhere." "Orange will take over all our sub-branch stuff like paying the rental and rates and services so we won't have anything to do with that anymore." For the people of Blayney it's good news also as the remaining members can now concentrate on keeping their major events going. "As far as the people in Blayney go they won't notice any difference," Mr Rendall said. "We'll still be running our own ANZAC Day, Dawn and Remembrance Day services."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/b5051694-ddc6-4ceb-8ff4-dd930f65a5db.JPG/r627_724_4414_2864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg