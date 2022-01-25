On Saturday Lyndhurst hosted neighbours Millthorpe. The home team won the toss and elected to bat. This was a must win match for both sides who sit outside the top 4. After losing a wicket before bothering the scorers and then losing Elliot Redwin to a silly runout when he was looking ok on 13, Lyndhurst went about their business, their middle order all contributing. Trevor O'Malley 34, Liam Murphy 27, James Kovac 20 all batted well. However when they departed Lyndhurst's tailenders offered nothing and the home team were all out in the 39th over for 119. Dave Crombie was Millthorpe's best taking 4 for 6 from 4 overs. Jared Lepev 2 for 27 and the very reliable Stu Redfern 2 for 20 bowled well for Millthorpe. In reply Millthorpe started poorly being 2 for 9 but the middle order batted well getting the visitors home in the 31st over. Jared Lepev 34, James Milner 29, Wil Oldham 23no and Peter Heller 16no were the pick of the batsman. Liam Murphy 2 for 14, Jay Reid 2 for 22 and Ash Clark 1 for 23 the pick of the bowlers. Millthorpe stay in touch for a finals birth, however Lyndhurst needs to win most if their remaining matches to be any chance of playing in March. FROM THE LYNDHURST CRICKET CLUB - by Elliot Redwin I'd just like to preface this captains write up by stating that it pleasure it was to play with everyone who fronted up for Lyndhurst yesterday. Even the snooty Millthorpians were great sports. Everyone was keen as beans to get amongst it with our cross village rivals Millthorpe. On a perfect day for cricket, Lyndhurst won the toss and elected to bat. Bowing out to one of the most unlucky dismissals possible, Kirk was gone in the first over without troubling the scorers. Perhaps in his last game for Lyndhurst he had angered the cricket gods by using the likes of sand paper on the ball or something of the like. Kovac and Redwin steadied the ship seeing off the new ball and getting us to the 14 over mark. After batting with purpose and intent, Kovac fell after shelling a drive to mid-on. Liam entered the fray and looked positive as Lyndhurst went to drinks 2/45. With the platform laid, the plan was to attack after drinks, however, just 2 overs in Redwin was run-out as a result of a mix up. Not to worry for Trev entered the fray swinging. After a great partnership between Trev and Liam, Trev finally fell for a respectable 26. After Liam fell for a top score of 37, we were dismissed for 119 in the 38th over. Spud and Liam opened the bowling in one of our tightest efforts of the year. This time it was Spud showing his class with a beautiful spell of line and length bowling that allowed Liam to strike, taking 2 wickets from some fast and direct short pitch bowling. Trev and Kirk bowled tight at first change as Millthorpe went to drinks at 2/49, mirroring our effort. After drinks Ash and Jay struck multiple times to take Millthorpe's 6th wicket and keep us in the game. Unfortunately from there it was Heller and Will Oldham who showed their quality, guiding the silver spoons to victory in the 32nd over. After the game beers were drunk and yarns were spun as the sun set on a day that although did not yield the desired result, showed our team spirt and desire to compete, even in the face of adversity. Great effort lads HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/46c41ee4-01d3-4190-aae6-0e1a993ea96e.jpg/r2_132_958_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg