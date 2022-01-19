news, local-news,

Apart from the brief special December meeting in which the councillors were sworn in, the January 17 Blayney Shire Council ordinary meeting, the new councillor's first taste of a routine meeting, was a very ordinary one indeed. With what at first appeared to be a large TV in the foreground broadcasting the Australian Open, turns out it was councillor Craig Gosewisch appearing via Zoom link, complete with audio feedback issues whenever he spoke. Taking only 47 minutes the meeting was primarily all about deciding on which councillors would take the main roles, and then the alternates on some of the numerous committees and groups that they attend. With your correspondents hands firmly gripped around a cheeky Fleurieu Peninsula GSM the councillors began dishing out the roles like a quorum of under 11's netball coaches. Not only that but they had the duty of reaffirming those dutiful members of the community who have put their hands up to be representatives on other boards. The list of committees are long and range from the Country Mayors Association delegates through to Financial Assistance Program Committee. There was a bit of shuffling between councillors and for a soporific bed-time read grab a mug of Horlicks and a copy of the business papers and minutes. It finally became a bit exciting, {Insert sarcasm emoji} when we entered the Corporate Services section of the business papers. Councillor Bruce Reynolds made the observation during discussions on council's investments report that in 2012 council had around $7,000,000 in their Richie Rich room of cash reserves. That has now expanded to $21,000,000. Then news that overseas agents trying to hack the IT system at council via enticing emails for cryptocurrency exchange deals, and sundry other malicious attacks from foreign actors that aren't Gerard Depardieu, had been stopped. Then the team of intrepid councillors departed the harsh lands of Corporate Services and entered the lush and verdant fields of Infrastructure Service. Noted as being the most interesting part of the monthly meeting by mayor Scott Ferguson {Seriously, it is} Cr Reynolds noted that the latest version of the Blayney Main Street Masterplan was due to arrive, and like everyone is anticipating a rigorous debate on any of the proposals as long as they don't involve parallel parking. The changerooms at King George Oval were next in Cr Reynolds' firing line with concerns about an upcoming carnival in March being impacted. Cr Ferguson said that the contractors had been hampered by the rain but the contractors were aware of the event and were optimistic at getting rooms completed by that time. Much to the chagrin of those objectors who once complained loudly on our Facebook account, when they could, about the gazillions of dollars that council was spending on Carcoar Street, Cr Reynolds congratulated the staff on doing a fantastic job. And it is a great job. Then in the traffic committee there was discussion on how the Blayney Show would handle any increase in traffic, and we'll follow that up next week. The screen then went blank as they entered closed business, checked the score at the AO, before returning to allow for the purchase of land on two blocks on Carbine Road to allow for widening. And therein endeth the meeting. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/c31ac972-2a88-4f64-a165-24c59a2dd955.jpg/r38_0_1778_983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg