Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Watch

300 mature Rainbow Trout released into Carcoar Dam

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 2.30am on Monday morning the staff at the Dutton Trout Hatchery in Ebor near Armidale loaded 300 Rainbow Trout, all ex-breeding stock, into two separate tankers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.