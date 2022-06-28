Blayney Chronicle
Blayney's anglers to benefit from $253,000 upgrade for Carcoar Dam

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:06am
Tom Williams with Betty Williams and Don Bell are pleased to hear that a floating jetty is part of a new $253,000 upgrade of facilities. Photo: Mark Logan.

When it comes to the one that got away, securing funding for an expansion of the facilities at Carcoar Dam have slipped through the fingers of the Blayney Fishing Club four times.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

