When both teams are wearing a combination of varying shades of blue, it doesn't take long on a cold and wet day for them to become difficult to separate.
Such it was on Saturday at King George Oval where in somewhat primordial conditions the Blayney Rams beat the Canowindra Pythons 29-8.
With no reserves to call on and playing in trying conditions it's a credit to the Pythons that they kept the pressure on the Rams for the entire match.
"It was a really good contest," said Rams secretary Craig Gosewisch who added that the Rams had to switch up their playing style to suit the conditions.
"They weren't spinning it as wide as they have been and had to play tighter football.
"The wingers couldn't run fast as they were running in the mud."
The style of play on Saturday was much more forward based, Gosewisch said, with the Rams defence showing its strength once again.
That defence will be needed in two weeks time when the Rams travel to Molong to do battle with the Molong Magpies. In their last catch up the Rams took charge and defeated the Magpies 19-5, but Gosewisch is cautious of overinflating the chances of an undefeated season.
"Before the quarter finals start we have the Magpies who are second and Wellington who are fourth and they're both away games so they'll be close," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
