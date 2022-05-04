The best of local artists to appear at Textures of One

news, local-news,

Newbridge artist David Lake knows a thing or two about art. His painting of a Lightning Ridge landscape was selected in the inaugural Capital Art Prize in 2021. Tasked with the job of hanging the 68 entries that have been submitted for the 2022 Textures of One art prize, Mr Lake has had time to fully consider each image, and he's impressed with what he's seeing. "I have to say, these are without a doubt the best entries I've seen in a Textures of One exhibition," he said. With the theme of 'Light and Shade' as guidance, this years artists are working with a concept rather than a physical object, and the Platform Arts Hub Blayney president Bradley Bradley said that it allows for a more intelligent and personal interpretation. "A good entry can't be the same, same," he said. "It has to be an interesting interpretation of something that is a bit of a surprise, or a little unexpected." READ ALSO: Whereas Mr Lake hadn't yet chosen the 'Hanger's Prize' Mr Bradley said that the three judges were in for a treat. "We have some very good judges this year including Lucy Stranger who is one of the curators of Orange Regional Gallery, local artist Laura Baker and the new director of Arts Outwest, Kylie Shead," he said. "Painting a still life with a bit of light and shade in it would be adequate and technically brilliant, but a still life that does something and surprises, holds the viewers attention for longer than three seconds." Mr Bradley cites the winner of the youth Textures of One entry by Charlotte Crome as an example of an entry that demands attention. "We live in an image rich society and can scroll forever on Instagram so it takes a lot of effort now to get something for people to stop and look," he said. "There was something very special about that work by Charlotte." The Textures of One exhibition will be running from opening night on May 6 through to Friday May 27 at the Platform Arts Hub at Blayney Railway Station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/5023df76-fb4b-43c2-ae89-fdfbe8741a88.JPG/r0_474_6000_3864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg