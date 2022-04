news, local-news,

Large crowds gathered across the Blayney Shire to commemorate the first Anzac Day without Covid restrictions since 2019. The first Anzac Day march commenced at 7.30am in Millthorpe followed at 9am in Carcoar, 10am in Mandurama and 11am in Blayney, Newbridge and Lyndhurst. Newbridge and Lyndhurst images will be uploaded separately.

