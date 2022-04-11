news, local-news,

It would be safe to say that a good night was had by all at the Blayney District VIEW club March dinner. Guest speaker for the evening was the very entertaining Gerry Faulkner who began his public speaking 'career' in Galway and talked fondly of many aspects of growing up and living in Ireland. Gerry also presented us with some quite surprising facts about Ireland. Ireland is the biggest producer of not only Microsoft products but of all software in the world as well as of pharmaceuticals. It also has the 6th most competitive and the fastest growing economy in the world. Gerry showed a number of interesting photos of the beautiful Galway area and explained the Irish origin of many words such as galore, boycott, hooligan, kibosh and gob, as well as telling us a little about turf/peat farming - the incredibly hard work involved in it and the importance of it in terms of heating. He also said that the reason hands are held down by the side in traditional Irish dancing is due to the fact that there was not enough room in houses to dance any other way! This year, VIEW celebrates its 100th birthday and our club celebrates its 25th birthday. To mark these events a High Tea at Millthorpe Museum is planned for 28 th August. The cost will be $25. Watch this space for further details. It was lovely to hear from our Learning for Life student, Mediatrice, who we have been sponsoring since 2009, when she was in primary school. She is now at university studying Law - something she has wanted to do for a long time. Our next dinner meeting will be on Tuesday 19 th April at 6.30 for 7pm. The guest speaker on the evening will be Kylie Beddie who runs Elevate remedial massage in Blayney. If any ladies in the wider community would like to join us, phone 0457 672 748.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/248b5617-bc09-416d-8062-d3571e8aa399_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1003_3024_2712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg