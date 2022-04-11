Neville ANZAC Day ceremony 2022

news, local-news,

The 14th annual ANZAC Sunday Commemoration Service was held in the Neville War Memorial Park on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 under heavy overcast skies. The service being organised by Mr Scally Radburn and the Neville Village Hall Trust Association. Due to Covid 19 restrictions we had no ADF Reserves or RAAF Cadets on Parade. However the service attracted a goodly crowd of upwards of 90 people. Councillors John Newstead and Bruce Reynolds represented the Blayney Shire Council. The street was closed for the annual march which moved off from Neville Siding at 11.30 am led by Pipe Major Tim Arnott and the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band of Orange; followed by pupils of Neville Public School, war veterans, Australian Defence Veterans and relatives of service personnel; military vehicles driven by Don Marriott, David Howell, Bob McNeill, of the Orange Historical District Car Club. After the Parade took up their respective positions in War Memorial Park, Denis Chamberlain OAM who has carried out the task of MC for the last 11 years as usual did an excellent job as MC. During the Opening and welcome to the gathering Councillor John Newstead spoke well on the spirit of ANZAC. An apology was received from Mr David Kingham (Lay preacher Uniting Church) who was suffering from Covid 19, his place taken by Mr Kevin Radburn who delivered the Opening Prayer. During wreath laying Pipe Major Tim Arnott, conducted the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band in the playing of "The Lament". Two pupils of the Neville Public School read the four prayers on behalf of their fellow pupils and school. The ANZAC Prologue and later the Commemoration Address was delivered by the MC. Bugler Derrick Johns provided the music on his trumpet for the Last Post and Reveille and also the Recessional Hymn. The MC recited the Ode to the Fallen. The flag being lowered to half mast for Last Post and again raised for the sounding of Reveille. The Lord's Prayer and later the Benediction were offered by Mr Radburn and the MC thanked those who played some major part in conducting the 40 minute service. The Canobolas Highland Pipe Band played the music for the singing of the Australian National Anthem of which two verses were sung. To dismiss the parade the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band played their instruments as they marched off the parade ground. The gathering then made their way to the Neville Hall for a light luncheon of which was a pleasant occasion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/1c7bd9c8-8910-4cd9-bd91-4d0841136817.JPG/r11_0_3253_1832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg