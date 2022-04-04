Millthorpe Market's return a sweet success with 11,000 visiting the village

news, local-news,

From well before the sun was even thinking of rising in the east the cars, trailers and minivans stocked with independent consumables were lining the roads to Millthorpe's Redmond Oval. From around the state they came hoping to snare the sales from their competitors on what was a perfect day for an autumnal stroll. Even before the gates officially opened at 8.30 the crowds, mainly locals who know to get there early, descended ready to start the count of the estimated 11,000 who eventually completed their shopping haj, around and around in circles with their heads bowed in mercantile prayer towards each stall. For many of the stallholders the return of the markets was a blessing, and for first time marketeer Su Roebuck from Granudie Granola, the experience was worthwhile. "I've visited the markets as a customer for years and as a stallholder I found it was really well organised and spread out, so COVID wise I wasn't unsettled at all," she said. "They really have it down pat despite that it's been two years since the last one." "Considering the scale of the event there was a 40 minute wait to get in and it only took 30 minutes to pack up and leave, which is fantastic." Apart from the stallholders it's the volunteers that keep the market rolling, and in the canteen a production line that would have made Henry Ford smile, flipped out the sausages, steaks, onions and hotdogs that were diligently matched with their requisite soft white slices or rolls. At the gates students collected the entry fees as parents looked on and reminded the occasional few that dogs were not permitted. Market coordinator Brooke O'Byrne said that it being the first market in some time they had no expectations of numbers that would visit and COVID still played a part in the organisation. "We're really pleased with the number we got as it's the average for the April market," she said. "Although we did have a few food stalls that had to cancel because of COVID and that was unfortunate, but it should be okay by December." Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/b2f1a1bb-eec5-4bf5-8e9e-321f9c5f8181.jpg/r0_47_807_503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg