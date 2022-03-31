news, local-news,

This year Blayney High School have formed a media team with students creating Facebook posts and writing for the Blayney Chronicle. This is our first edition! It showcases a few of the many events that have occurred so far this year. BHS has welcomed 2022's new Year 7 students with open arms. They have settled in well and are looking forward to the adventures of Year 7 Camp in Week 10. Term 1 is a busy time for our sporting teams. Already we have had many students represent the school for cricket, soccer, basketball, netball, Lawn Bowls and swimming. Congratulations to the following students for making Western Region Volleyball, Hope Henry, Ruby Hewitt, Evvie Buesnel, Will Kearney, Alex Kinghorne, Jack Miskell. To Layla Fearnley for volleyball and Netball, Amy Corbett for cricket and volleyball, Sage Toledo for Touch and William Green for swimming. Blayney High students have had their creative juices flowing this year. Years 9 and 10 elective class have been enjoying creating unique sculptures combining the elements of organic and industrial. Dance students have had the great opportunity of travelling to Sydney for Pulse and the HSC music students were able to attend the Encore Concert in Sydney. Our Student Representative Council recently participated in an inspiring workshop to develop their trust and leadership skills, the day brought out a lot of ideas and it's clear Blayney High School has a lot in store for the future. The annual Blayney Show is an excellent opportunity for students to get involved in our local community. Primary Industry students participated in sheep and cattle workshops. Hospitality students assisted with catering and Food Technology, Woodwork and The Support Unit students entering various competitions from craft to produce. This was our first year setting up a stall to promote our amazing school, with SRC students on hand to liaise with the community and our musicians to provide some background music and drumming workshops. It was wonderful to see so many students volunteering their time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/03c41a4a-f6d2-4319-89ab-ba356135d905.jpg/r0_605_1361_1374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blayney High School students create their own article for the Chronicle