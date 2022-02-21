news, local-news,

Sitting atop a hill in the picturesque Fitzgerald's Valley between Blayney and Bathurst is an Anglican Church that is unique in the Bathurst parish. Built in 1871 by the settlers who moved into the valley in the 1800s, St Stephen's Anglican Church is an operating church that commands one of the best views in the central west. That isolation hasn't put the 1871 built church in jeopardy either, unlike St Paul's in Carcoar the church hasn't been put up for sale, in fact the congregation is preparing for its COVID-19 postponed 150th anniversary. St Stephens is without a doubt one of the best preserved churches in the parish and boasts that the one thing that it hasn't got, is what makes it so special. "There are no electric lights, no power points or electronic presentations," said church member Lyn Haley. "Even the organ is an old pump organ where you have to keep pumping your legs to keep the music going." The building is almost exactly as it was 151 years ago and is kept in excellent condition by the parishioners whose families have been using and maintaining the building since its inception. "Every year we have a project to complete,' said parishioner Lyn Haley. "We've fixed the windows so that they now open, we repaired the roof, painted the walls and this year we're fixing the angel graves outside." The church community pays for half the repairs with heritage building grants coming from Bathurst Regional Council to fill the remainder. The church is open for three Sundays in every month and Mrs Haley believes that the secret of success is the sense of community within the valley. "This isn't just a church, it's our community centre, our community hall," she said. "Christmas, a harvest festival, and so many weddings and baptisms over the years." The youngest member of the church is Megan Rutherford who is continuing the family tradition. "There really is a sense of community here and this is where we come to meet with everyone," she said. To celebrate the sesquicentenary there will be a special service led by the Bishop of Bathurst the Right Reverend Mark Calder on Sunday March 13 at 2pm. Afterwards there will be an afternoon tea provided by Blayney CanAssist, a dedication of plaques to families associated with the church and a relaxed organ recital by Reverend Michael Deasey. The organisers are asking for contributions of $20 per person or $50 for a family to help cover the costs of the marquee, loudspeakers and other items. For more information contact Lyn Haley on 63685851 or Cheryl Rutherford on 0438 685 837. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/d4d9e17e-d212-4957-aa66-7dbb0e401235.JPG/r0_388_6000_3778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg