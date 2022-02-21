news, local-news,

The visitors to Redmond Oval batted first and despite losing Tim Milne early turned the score over quite easily at 5 runs an over. At drinks the score was very healthy at 2 for 101. Shortly after the break Magpies lost 4 wickets for just 10 runs with a pathetic effort from the middle order. A late cameo innings from Gus Swamy who scored 33 allowed Magpies to post a reasonable total of 167. Opener Troy Barrett top scored posting his second consecutive half century with 56. Andrew Drady 23 and Chris Beatty 26 also batted well. Pat Tree once again easily Millthorpe's best bowler taking 4 for 33. Dave Crombie took 2 for 21. In reply Millthorpe got away to a poor start losing both openers immediately and the score at 2 for 3. IN OTHER NEWS: However a 101 partnership between Will Oldham and James Millner put the home side in the box seat and they went on to win the match by 6 wickets with 4 overs remains. Oldham scored 55 and Millner scored a great 70 taking the match away from Magpies. Andrew Drady capped off a fine match taking 2 for 36. Adam Osborn bowled very well with 2 for 32. The absence of Jacob Evans hurt Magpies however they will need to regroup quickly after 2 straight losses to be any threat come finals time. Millthorpe despite two wins on the trot miss the finals for the first time since entering the Molong Competition. They will be disappointed on a poor season and will no doubt look to bounce back in 22/23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/06728cc8-0370-4200-a9d2-0b35c92aeddc.JPG/r1267_1350_5254_3603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg