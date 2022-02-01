New traffic plan in place for 2022 Blayney Show

news, local-news,

Last year's Blayney Show was the biggest on record as crowds enjoyed being able to mingle during one of the cherished COVID free moments we've had in the past two years. As enjoyable as it was to get out and about the somewhat slow QR code entry procedure caused the traffic to back up along the Mid-western Highway, a situation that did not please the local police and highway patrol. With that in mind the Blayney Show committee has been working with the Blayney Shire Council to create alternative arrangements if the same problem occurs this year. READ ALSO: Blayney council's Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said during the January 17 ordinary council meeting that a request was put in to look at how the show society would respond if it were to happen again. "I worked with Transport for NSW and the show society in regards to keeping it as low-key as we could and as simple as possible," he said. "A series of Variable Message Signs will be installed around the approaches the Mid-western Highway and Marshall's Lane intersection and will look to direct the general public who are going to the facility up Hill Street and Gerty Street." "If there is queuing it will be on a local road and the impact will be minimal." This year's Blayney show is scheduled for Saturday March 19. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/df32f4a1-3cc2-4290-945b-16562af97bda.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg