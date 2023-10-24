Whether you are a passionate gardener or just love to explore beautiful spaces and places, you won't want to miss the Millthorpe Garden Ramble in 2023.
It's the 18th year of the Ramble, event organisers have once again come up with another 10 fabulous village gardens, gardens in historic houses and those with sweeping rural vistas.
Inspiration for your own garden abounds, be it from inviting garden rooms, creative outdoor living areas, veggie plots or examples of the right plant in the right place in this cool climate environment.
The new president of the Millthorpe Garden Ramble, Liz Maclean strongly encourages everyone to come along and experience it for yourself.
"The Ramble continues on because of the rich garden culture and strong community spirit in the village," she said.
"As always, there is also a lot happening around the gardens, you will find refreshments, a rose exhibition, an art exhibition with artworks for sale, live entertainment and an opportunity to learn topiary skills!"
"Plus there is a variety of workshops and children's activities scheduled over the weekend so there really is something for everyone," Mrs Maclean said.
Funds from the Ramble go towards ongoing enhancement and beautification projects coordinated with the Millthorpe Village Committee.
"We also support the local community through the Country Education Foundation and other financial assistance to local causes," Mrs Maclean said.
Visitors are encouraged to spend some time in Millthorpe while they are here with great places to eat, taste wine, shop or just wander around the local streets.
For more information including many accommodation options in the village, please visit Millthorpe Village website or follow the Garden Ramble on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information.
Dates: 4-5 November 2023.
Open: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm daily
Ticket prices: $25.00 for 10 gardens (valid for all weekend) or $5.00 per garden. Children are free.
Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/millthorpe-garden-ramble-2023 or from Headquarters on the weekend (Millthorpe Public School)
