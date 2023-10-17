Blayney Chronicle
Pinnacle Players' award winning production Witness For The Prosecution returns

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 12:10pm
In response to popular demand, Pinnacle Players' award winning production of Agatha Christie's Witness For The Prosecution has been announced for a return season in November.

Local News

