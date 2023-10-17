In response to popular demand, Pinnacle Players' award winning production of Agatha Christie's Witness For The Prosecution has been announced for a return season in November.
The Orange-based company produced a highly acclaimed, sold out season at the historic Carcoar Court House last year, under the direction of Janice Harris, resulting in three recognitions at the CAT (Combined Area Theatre) Awards Best in Show presentation on December 18, 2022.
Lead actors Sadie Clark, Nick Geoghegan and Adam Ryder all received Recognitions of Excellence for their portrayals of Romaine Vole, Leonard Vole and Sir Wilfred Robards, respectively, and will all be reprising their roles in Agatha Christie's classic whodunnit.
Also returning to the cast are Greg Pringle, Catherine Pringle, Cinda Jackson, Maggie Steventon, Angela Brocklesby-Sattler and Carcoar local Brian Griffiths. Joining the veteran cast are Nick Tucknott, Jeff Thorn, Alex Halls, Trish Balcomb and John Tancred.
"With only 50 audience members per performance, we sold out our 2022 season weeks in advance," Pinnacle Players producer Peter Young said.
"This is your second chance to see our award winning cast in action, performing in the atmospheric Carcoar Court House. This is truly immersive theatre at its finest."
Agatha Christie's 'WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION'
Tickets available from pinnacleplayers.com.au
