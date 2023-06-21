When it comes to helping those struggle through their mental health issues, it's important to realise the differences that those in regional and remote areas face compared to those in the city.
It's because of this distinction that Millthorpe business JMO Training Services has been named as one of eight finalists in the Business NSW Western NSW business awards for most outstanding start-up.
"I'm passionate about Mental Health First Aid training being delivered to the people in rural and regional Australia by someone from rural and regional Australia, not someone from the metropolitan centres," said principal master instructor of mental health first aid, and owner of the business, Jennie O'Hara.
"It's important because having grown up on a farm in Lake Cargelligo, and living and working all my life in regional and rural NSW, I understand the challenges and complexities of life here."
Mental health first aid training is just the same as physical first aid, but for mental illness, Mrs O'Hara said.
"People who complete the 12 hour course become an accredited mental health first aid officer for three years."
The training helps to identify when someone might be developing a mental illness, how to approach them about your concerns and how to have a conversation with them, and how to support them through to getting some professional help that they may need.
"We cover depression, suicide, non-suicidal self injury, anxiety, psychosis and substance use problems," she said.
Another milestone will come around in August when after five years as an instructor Mrs O'Hara will mark her 100th training session in Orange.
"Orange Aboriginal Lands Council have invited me to hold my 100th mental health first aid course at their offices 7th and 8th August," she said.
Mrs O'Hara's training isn't only available in the central west, she has held sessions from Coff's Harbour to Esperance in WA.
Held on Friday evening, June 23, at the Orange Ex-Services' Club the western finalists in this category include:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
