Like many photographers past and present, it's almost impossible to delete or throw away the numerous images that have accumulated over the years.
When you've been working as a professional professional for over 40 years, many of those images are negatives and transparencies, or as they're more commonly known, slides.
Blayney photographer Zenio Lapka has been documenting life throughout the shire since arriving here in 2002, drawn to the area by his love of motor racing.
"Motorsport has been a lifelong passion of mine," he said "After covering the races in Bathurst for so many years I began to fall in love with the area and we decided to make the move here in 2002."
Motorsport has been a lifelong passion of mine- Zenio Lapka
Zenio's works will be familiar with readers of the Blayney Chronicle and the Western Advocate from when he worked at the Bathurst paper for seven years.
He is also an avid painter and his works can be found in many homes and businesses around the district.
It was during the COVID lock-downs that Zenio decided to transform his physical media into a digital format, creating a bespoke scanning platform to facilitate the process.
"Scanners are too slow and the image sensors and processors in them are not very good," he said.
"I have a high end Nikon body with a great macro lens on it on a stand. Below that there is a large professional quality light box with daylight balanced fluorescent tubes.
"Between those two I have modified a slide and neg carrier from a scanner and the quality of image that I'm getting is outstanding."
As he got into the groove of scanning his collection he began to think about what he would do with them once they were finished.
That contemplation led him to create a series of calendars featuring some of his favourite subjects and images that he's had the fortune of covering.
"I decided that I would do a high quality reproduction of some of my favourite images of the Blayney shire on good quality paper stock, with the capacity for people to frame the images at the end of the year," he said.
He will follow his Blayney calendar with ones featuring racing greats such as Ayrton Senna and Peter Brock, as well as one featuring some memorable events at Mt Panorama.
Zenio's Blayney Calendar can be purchased for $30 from Pop-In Haircuts on Adelaide Street. The shop is open Wed-Fri 8am to 5pm and Sat 8-12
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.