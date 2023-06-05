Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Zenio Lapka is creating new calendars that draw on his portfolio

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
June 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney photographer Zenio Lapka is creating a number of calendars featuring images taken over a 30 year career. Photo by Mark Logan.
Blayney photographer Zenio Lapka is creating a number of calendars featuring images taken over a 30 year career. Photo by Mark Logan.

Like many photographers past and present, it's almost impossible to delete or throw away the numerous images that have accumulated over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.