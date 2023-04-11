It's the competition that captures the imagination of young and old, and this year it was literally so.
Sitting around the dining table one night the Pixton family, who live on Hobby's Yards Road, were tossing around ideas for their first ever entry into the Sculptures by the Bush competition.
Inspiration came courtesy of their oldest son and Lego fanatic Ayden.
"Ayden is the family Lego enthusiast so we all decided to make a Lego man for the competition," Mrs Pixton said.
Once the idea was born the next part was designing and building it, all while trying to keep the design a secret from any passerby who may be tempted to steal the idea..
"Once we had them all stacked up we then attached the arms with star pickets and wire and then sprayed it at night so that no one knew what we were doing," Mrs Pixton said.
"It was a bit touch and go the other night when it was windy, but he survived."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
