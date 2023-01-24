Domestic violence survivor who was 'doing drugs every day' shares inspirational story

"Now I work full-time as a bar supervisor. I love it; it's a big passion. I have my own place; it's a really nice little house. I've got my dog and I've got a great group of friends. I'm going to keep saving money until I can afford to go to uni. My goal is to do a public health course; I'm really interested in women's health, so I'd like to be a women's health educator or something like that."