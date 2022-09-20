Millthorpe's dream school - one dubbed a "school everyone wants" - is on track to be completed come the opening day of the 2023 school year.
The NSW Government funded $15.9 million upgrade to Millthorpe Public School is taking shape, and Deputy Premier Paul Toole took a look at the construction of the new learning hub.
The school upgrade will deliver a new building with 10 new permanent teaching spaces, refurbishment of existing buildings, one refurbished support classroom, as well as a special programs area, library, new amenities and appropriate upgrades to core facilities.
Mr Toole said he was was delighted with the progress of the upgrade so far.
"This is an important project for the Millthorpe community, and an upgrade that will greatly benefit students and teachers at the school," Mr Toole said.
The project is currently in construction phase with works on the new learning hub well underway with refurbishment works of admin area to follow.
Millthorpe Public School principal Penny Granger said the upgrades would deliver a "school that everyone wants".
"From a functioning and teaching point of view, this is going to be our dream school," she said.
"We're going to get a big library, going from 98 square metres to 167 square metres. The admin area will be upgraded, so staff will actually have space to work in.
"The new build will be double storey and when the upgrade is complete the eight demountables will be taken away, giving us more playground room with links to the nearby oval."
The Millthorpe Public School upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the year and ready for Day 1 of Term 1 in 2023.
