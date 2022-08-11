Win needed to stay alive

"Their execution was through the roof, they didn't do anything overly special but everything they did, they did well," he said.
"We've been starting slow all year to be fair and in the past we've been able to pull ourselves back into it but our ambition was better than our ability to be honest. We looked for silly flick passes and plays that weren't on, we didn't execute our basics well at all, we had passes go stray from our set piece and we didn't settle back into anything. We weren't unable to mount pressure and maintain it."
Molong's win will see them host a grand final for the first time in around eight years and White couldn't be more delighted for the club and his younger players.
"It's massive ... we've got some guys we've seen come through and land there as young 18 year olds and for them to go through a series of years of being thereabouts and now find our way to a home grand final is exciting," he said.
"There's not a huge amount of change from last year when we played Blayney there and obviously we lost that one but the guys are another 12 months older and more mature so it's good to be a part of that and watch them grow as players and start to take the game on a bit.
"Scott Nicholls plays 6 for us and has shown form and grown into a leader in the forward pack, he came to us in 2017. Jordan Packham is leading by example as well ... he's starting to realise how big he is. And Charlie Cooper is always strong, he's a fantastic player and been there for three years now, he leads from the front every week and deserves to get to a grand final."
For Blayney, their attention will now turn to Coonabarabran with the Rams needing a win to play Molong in the grand final.
"Traditionally they've been a very aggressive and in your face sort of team, their open-side flanker goes all day," Hamson said of Coonabarabran.
"We just have to make sure we're on our game and our plan is to go back to basics and make sure we're all on the same page and execute well.
"If we can do that, we should match up pretty well across the park ... (and) should be able to get the job done."
Last Saturday saw a few hardy souls try their luck at the monthly medal, with big hitting Tyler Keen taking home the bacon with net 70, closely followed by Bill Davis, Leon Roweth, Adrian Prosper and Tony Bowers filling in the minors with 71 net.
Keith Kearney gets my encouragement award.
Nearest the pin on the 2nd/11th A grade Keith Kearney 292cm and B grade Tony Bowers 460cm.
Many thanks to the Dixon family and Newman's fuels for their sponsorship of the event.
Next week the club will host a Stableford event with good weather guaranteed.
Last Saturday Blayney Bulldogs had a tough game at Napier Oval against Barnies YADS with a nil all score sheet proving just how hard it was to get that ball into the net.
Millthorpe 2 went down to a youthful Waratah's Athletic 4-3 at home and Blayney will come up against the Tahs this Saturday at Jack Brabham.
Millthorpe 2 have the bye.
This weekend the Blayney Bears boys who also play for the Rams will need to make sure that the only sparkling substance that passes their lips on Friday night is soda water.
Why you may ask? Because this Saturday they'll be up bright and early playing against either CYMS or Bathurst Panthers at Jack Arrow in Bathurst at 10am.
10am! On a Saturday morning! It's criminal, we know, but that's what happens when the Group 10 bosses are in charge of the draw and they get lobbed with wherever the first grade finals are being played.
As for who other opponent will be? Well there's an appeal in progress between CYMS and Panthers from round 15. Either way, the Bears should win.
Once that game is over the Rams players will need to scarper off to King George to flog Coonabarabran.
