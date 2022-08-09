Built in 1899 the Royal Hotel in Mandurama is certainly the Blayney shire's best kept secret.
With its exposed timber beams, historic artefacts and interesting objects scattered around the interior, and the classic Aussie pub architecture on the outside, it's the distinct lack of modernisation that makes the Mando Pub so unique.
Keeping that charm whilst still providing the services that modern customers expect is now the job of manager Kellie Chapman.
"I have a background in project management and always wanted to move into event management," she said. "When I saw the job come up I thought it would be a great way to segue into that industry."
Running a pub doesn't come without its challenges and Ms. Chapman is loving meeting the locals.
"I didn't realise just how much fun it would be to meet all the locals and getting to know everyone's stories," she said.
The pub's owners, the Snake Creek Cattle Company, have been adding a few new touches to the rear of the building to allow for events such as live music and karaoke in the back garden.
One thing that the Mando Pub does well is provide great meals for the locals and travellers from Orange and Bathurst who make the journey just for chef Tony Van Loon's meals.
Soon they will be able to enjoy their meals with full table service and and if the night wears on the six rooms upstairs have all been refurbished.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
