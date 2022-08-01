The 'feels like' temperature may have been -2c on Friday morning, but nothing stopped the 12 students from Neville Public School from geting their hands dirty planting trees.
With nearly 350 trees to plant the students worked at a frenetic pace, darting from one spot to another carefully removing the trees from their pots before carefully placing them into the holes dug by Blayney Shire Council staff.
Located alongside the bank of the Belubula River the trees were grown and donated by Blayney Shire Council.
Planet Ark's National Tree Day started in 1996 and has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event. School's Tree Day is a part of the event.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
