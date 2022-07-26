The opening salvo of fireworks has been ordered, the synthetic ice-rink will be laid out at Club Millthorpe and the fire pits will be stoked and blazing away for the long-awaited return of the Millthorpe Night Markets on Friday August 5.
As the opening event for the Orange 360 Winter Fire Festival, Millthorpe Village Committee President Nick Anagnostaras is keen to welcome back visitors and the community for the popular event.
"After an absence of two years it's going to be great to be able to get out with family and friends and enjoy a lovely crisp Millthorpe evening out," he said.
With Pym and Elliott Streets blocked off to traffic for the event, and reopening soon afterwards, the night's festivities include lots of live music, food and beverage stalls, fireworks and skating on the synthetic ice skating rink. There's also an after party organised at Club Millthorpe.
One of the highlights is being able to stand around a firepit and enjoy the atmosphere of Pym Street where the shops that line it will be open for late-night trade.
As a nation we're very good at organising events during our warmer months, the Winter Fire Festival however makes a welcome change for those looking to celebrate our distinctive winter months.
"What we're trying to do with Orange 360 is create a point of difference with the other festivals by focusing in on fire," Mr Anagnostaras said. "It's based around the old cracker night of days gone by rather than a winter village fair."
The Millthorpe Night Markets are just $10 per adult and kids are free. Adults need to pre-purchase a ticket to enter. Book your ticket by clicking this link. https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/923086
Event starts from 5pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
