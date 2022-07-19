Blayney Bears best game of the season.

You don't want to go to Lithgow on a Friday night and lose.- Co-coach Alex Pettit
Without the fog of a Saturday night to play through, Blayney Bears co-coach Alex Pettit has declared the side's 34-14 win against the Lithgow Workies Wolves last Friday night as the best game of the year.
"You don't want to go to Lithgow on a Friday night and lose," Pettit laughed. "By far it was our best game of the year."
"All our training, it all game together. Before when something didn't go our way the heads would drop, but we've been cracking down on that, not letting it get to us."
The resulting 20-point win has usurped the Wolves from third place on the ladder and ending the season at second place is a distinct possibility.
"Panthers aren't playing this weekend so if we win we'll go to second, and if they drop another game, we could be second at the finals," Pettit said.
Pettit said that Spud Kelly was the best on ground on Friday night with Jesse Nixon and Ryan Oborn also playing exceptionally well on the night.
This Sunday the Bears are at home against St Pats which will be the penultimate game before the finals begin in earnest.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
