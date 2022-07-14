Christmas in July market and more things to do in Blayney

One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.

