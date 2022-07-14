Christmas in July market and more things to do in Blayney

Blayney Rotary Market is hosting a special Christmas Doggie Parade this Sunday.
Dress up your pawfect pooch in festive frills to enter this free event for the chance to win category prizes.
Parades are at 9am (little dogs), 10am (medium dogs) and 11am (big dogs).
There's a bonus if you don your Chrissy finery, too! Rules: short leash, poop bags, play nice, vaccinated dogs only.
Sponors: Bernardis, Blayney Veterinary Clinic, Hi Grade Meats, Kinghams.
Stalls will offer local produce, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. July 17, 8.30am to noon, Carrington Park.
You provide the entertainment and Blayney Golf Club will provide the spice on Saturday, July 23, from 6.30pm.
Kustom Karaoke has a huge selection of songs for you to sing up a storm to while our kitchen provides delicious chicken, beef and lamb curries, rice with chicken and veggies, hot salad and naan bread.
Bookings are essential by July 19 on 0411 685 136.
Nhadhu Wiradjuri Yinna, is a retrospective exhibition by artist Nyree Reynolds. Until July 29. Thursday and Fridays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 2pm. Platform Arts Hub Blayney, Blayney Railway Station.
Club Millthorpe has a couple of events coming up.
The president's bowls day is open to ladies, men or mixed teams. Two games of two-bowl triples over 15 ends.
$90 per team entry with first prize of $390 and second prize of $240. Saturday July 23. Nominations close July 20.
There will also be a karaoke night on July 30 from 7.30pm. Come along to the best sing-along in town.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival.
The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks.
Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe.
Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
