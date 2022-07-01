Who manages Australian infrastructure? A quick guide

This is branded content.

There is no denying that Australia has construction happening in every corner of the country. Brisbane was named one of the fastest-growing city's in the world, and Melbourne and Sydney are yet to plateau in their growth and development. If you have ever wondered who and what decides the pace of these works and who manages Australian infrastructure, here is a quick guide to answer your questions.

The governing body

There are many departments that influence the planning and approvals of Australian infrastructure, but Infrastructure Australia is the entity managing Australian projects. These plans are mapped out through NSW spatial digital twin or through more conventional methods.

This government body belongs to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications. Now, this government body will not be deep in the detail of deciding what road goes where for states and cities, but they are in charge of ensuring that policies for infrastructure, regional development, transport and communications are pushed through the federal government.

The CEO of Infrastructure Australia reports to the Infrastructure Board. The CEO works in collaboration with an 'Operations' team, a 'Policy and Research' team and a 'Project Advisory and Evaluation' team. All strategic planning, reporting and execution originate in this officer, are approved by the board and then introduced to Australian cities and communities.

Advising and prioritising

Infrastructure Australia Is responsible for auditing the infrastructure and communities around Australia and will advise on optimised infrastructure. Naturally, there are a lot of projects and infrastructure that communities want to see built and so infrastructure Australia has designed a priority list so that the most in-need locations are catered to first.



Infrastructure Australia will also provide an infrastructure plan to be implemented by the local government and will also advise on policy reform so that these changes can be received smoothly.

Infrastructure Australia's pipeline follows the following order:

Early-stage proposal

Potential investment options

Investment ready proposal

Project delivery

Post completion review

Collaboration is really the name of the game, and infrastructure Australia has to work with critical stakeholders to achieve what the community needs. What's the city does not have the tools to conduct their own research destruction Australia can take this song set an alarm for pre-planning and research he's done prior to building.

A sustainable benchmark

It is no surprise that sustainability is a factor that is growing in importance. This means that Infrastructure Australia brings a sustainable lens to all projects, including social, governance, economic and environmental. When we recognise sustainability in leadership and champion the research that supports this change, the country and future benefit.

There are seven 'themes' that Infrastructure Australia views as the threats and opportunities to sustainability. They are as follows:

Quality of life and equity

Cost of living and incomes

Community preferences and expectations

Economy and productivity

Population and participation

Technology and data

Environment and resilience

If you want to understand how your state is championing sustainability and what innovation in this space looks like, jump on the website to see what plans and guardrails they have in place. There are also some instances where a community can put forward a survey or request to have an area re-developed or not developed, and this is often due to the impact that it will have (good or bad) on the community.

