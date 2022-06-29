Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Carcoar and Millthorpe to get a Big Lift this weekend

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:02am, first published June 29 2022 - 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Big Lift volunteers helping out in Mandurama in 2018.

Community projects in both Carcoar and Millthorpe will have a few extra helpers on board this weekend when a team of students will be in the Blayney Shire to lend a helping hand.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.