Blayney Chronicle

Blayney Rams to take on Pythons on Ladies Day

Updated June 30 2022 - 5:18am, first published June 29 2022 - 9:31pm
The Rams ... are, of course, undefeated in the Oilsplus Cup campaign.

BLAYNEY RAMS RUFC

This Saturday the Blayney Rams will be playing at home (Hooray!) and their adversary in round nine is the Canowindra Pythons.

