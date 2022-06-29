The Rams ... are, of course, undefeated in the Oilsplus Cup campaign.
This Saturday the Blayney Rams will be playing at home (Hooray!) and their adversary in round nine is the Canowindra Pythons.
Advertisement
Canowindra gave the Yeoval Eagles a pasting last week notching up a massive 47-7 win and will have a fire in their belly.
The Rams had the bye last week and are, of course, undefeated in the Oilsplus Cup campaign.
This Saturday is Ladies Day at King George Oval with the club wishing to thank sponsors sponsors Blayney Botanicals, The Village Grocer and South Dubbo Newsagency.
The match kicks off at 2pm.
With work at Napier Oval complete and the club having its own dedicated ground, the Blayney Soccer Club is holding a special day of soccer on Saturday, July 23.
All the juniors will be at home and following those matches over on Napier 1 at 1.15pm the seniors team will be taking on Cowra.
That's not all folks.
Once they beat Cowra C-grade at 3.15pm an A grade match between Cowra Eagles and Waratah FC will be held at the ground.
The canteen will be open and there will be a bouncy castle and more to keep the young ones occupied.
Last Saturday we played an 18-hole stroke event for the Exchange Hotel Trophy and an 18-hole 4BBB stroke event for the Quality Building Supplies Trophy, along with the qualifying round for the Elders Bank Trophy.
The A grade winner was Garry Keen with nett 69 and winning on a countback from Tyler Keen (nett 69).
B grade winner was Gavin Marks, finishing with nett 72 and taking the title on a countback from runner-up Matt Lewis (nett 72).
Nearest the pin 6th/15th went to Pete Neal for his 167cm effort in A grade, while B grade's Leon Roweth ended up 645cm from the pin.
Gavin Stammers soared above the rest as he a dropped his putt to produce an eagle on the par 5 12th.
The 4BBB event winners were Nick and Rod Corbett on nett 60, coming in just ahead of Jessy and Gav Cheney, who finished with nett 61. Third was Tyler Keen and Tony Gannon.
Qualifiers for the Elders Rural Bank Trophy first round matches will need to be played on or by July 9.
The round will feature:
Advertisement
This Saturday we will be playing the monthly medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and an 18-hole stroke event for Dave Hadlow's Trophy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.