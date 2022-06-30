Blayney Chronicle

Bears, Panthers double header to climax at home

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
The Blayney Bears pulled off the match of the season at Carrington Park on Sunday beating Bathurst Panthers 32-30.

