Bears, Panthers double header to climax at home

The Blayney Bears pulled off the match of the season at Carrington Park on Sunday beating Bathurst Panthers 32-30.
Bathurst are sitting at second pace on the ladder and Blayney are fourth so statistically at least Bathurst are the stronger team.
What those stats don't show though is the stoicism with which the Blayney Bears can bring to the footy ground when needs be.
Last Sunday the Bears had their closest win for the season and co-coach Alex Pettit said that the side was really starting to come together.
"We've had a few really good wins lately and stringing together a few of them," he said. "We're also playing the full game as well now."
It also helps that a few of the injured players that were given a knock back in the opening rounds are back as well.
"Joey Hobby has been back for a few weeks, Jordan hobby is back and Ben Pettit will be back next week as well," he said.
This Sunday the rematch will be held at King George and Pettit is under no illusions as to how tough the match is going to be.
"After being beaten on the weekend, they're really going to be out to win," he said.
Playing their first and second games in the middle of the season means that both sides will be able to tweak and refine their tactical gameplay without the passage of time to cloud the decision making.
Pettit admits that he knew very little about how the Panthers were playing when they ran onto Carrington, but noticed the difference between the Panthers and the Mudgee Dragons who are at the top of the ladder.
"Panthers players are pretty big, fit and keen and are a lot more physical than Mudgee who have a lot of footy in them and are young and quick," he said.
The game kicks of on Sunday at KGO at 1pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
