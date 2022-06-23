Blayney Chronicle

This Sunday it's the Bears first of two consecutive matches against Panthers

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:00am
Blayney Bears pulled off a thorough win against Cowra Magpies on Sunday pummelling them into King George Oval with a respectable 30-14 on the non-existent scoreboard.

