Blayney Bears pulled off a thorough win against Cowra Magpies on Sunday pummelling them into King George Oval with a respectable 30-14 on the non-existent scoreboard.
From the moment that the Magpies made their first error, a simple unforced drop ball, the retributions, excuses and blame were levied on each other, and it was downward spiral from there on.
Advertisement
Asking your teammate 'Why don't you put on a Bears jersey?' doesn't engender a team spirit, it breeds disunity, which is not what a football team needs.
The Blayney Bears in contrast were a solid team that were driven to keep the Magpies in sixth spot.
Co-coach Alex Pettit was the first point scorer for the Bears when he barged through the centre of the Magpies nest and was able to plant the ball neatly next to the posts.
Aiden Nunn had an outstanding day converting all five tries into points and neatly rounding up the scoreboard at 30 points.
This Sunday the Bears will be facing number two on the ladder, the Bathurst Panthers.
Only one point behind ladder leader the Mudgee Dragons, the Panthers will be a challenge for the Bears who will be meeting them for the first time this season.
Thanks to a somewhat bizarre draw this year, the two sides will be meeting each other over consecutive weekends. This Sunday they'll be at Carrington Park, and on July 3rd at KGO.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.