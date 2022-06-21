Blayney Chronicle
Blayney to get a new police station as part of a $5.5 billion investment for the NSW Police Force

By Newsroom
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:33am, first published 2:25am
Blayney Police Station. Image Google Street View.

Blayney is to get a new police station as part of a record $434 million of capital expenditure for new and upgraded police stations, buildings and training facilities across the state.

