Ease of use: The power tools you need to simplify your DIY process

Ease of use: The power tools you need to simplify your DIY process

This is branded content.



Are you someone who is new to the DIY game? Perhaps you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast who is looking to upgrade your arsenal. Regardless of which side of the playing field you are on, we can all agree that power tools are God's gift to avid DIY-ers all around the world.

From electric drills to orbital sanders, mitre saws to cordless nail guns - the options are endless, and thus, sometimes a little confusing...especially if you're new to the game. Thankfully, we've got your back. To get you started, here are 6 must-have power tools you need to simplify your DIY process.

1. The multitasking cordless electric drill

An electric drill is a cordless power tool that any and every serious DIY-er should have in their arsenal. An electric drill is the ideal tool for drilling circular holes into a wide variety of different materials, or for inserting screws and other threaded fasteners into walls.



Whether you're trying to create holes in your wall to mount a painting or are looking to install new cabinet hardware, a power drill is an essential tool that will help you get the job done in a matter of seconds.



While you're at it, we also recommend investing in an impact driver which, when used in conjunction with a drill, adds percussion to your drill action. Thankfully, these two items are available as a combo kit which you'll be able to find at any local hardware store.

Tip: If you are new to DIY, we recommend doing some research and watching a few videos on how you can safely use your electric drill for the first time.

2. Work smarter with a laser level

The last thing you want is to put in hours of work into a DIY project, only to realise that something is just a little off. Keeping things straight is crucial in any project or DIY job, which is why we believe every DIY-er should invest in a laser level. Unlike a standard, bubble level, a laser levelling device emits a beam that will give you a straight-line reference along any surface.

Depending on the type of laser level you choose, some even have the ability to project a light both horizontally and vertically, making them ideal for jobs that require levelling on multiple sides. As an added bonus, most laser levels can be mounted to a wall or tripod, leaving your hands free to use a cordless drill, hammer nails or anything else that your project requires of you.

3. Keep things smooth with an orbital sander

It is no secret that hand sanding your projects can get extremely tiring and boring very quickly. If you are into woodworking, there is no better gift for yourself than a random orbital sander. An electric sander can turn an hour's job into one that is done in a matter of minutes, leaving you with more time to focus on other parts of your (now incredibly smooth) DIY project. In particular, a random orbital sander is a great choice for beginner DIY enthusiasts as it does not leave any noticeable scratch pattern on wood.

Most brands of orbital sanders work by attaching sandpaper disks to the device with Velcro, making it easy to replace or switch between different grits. For more information on how to choose the perfect sandpaper grit, be sure to check out this article.

4. A cordless nail gun

Another DIY essential that is absolutely worth the investment and will make your life a hundred times easier is a cordless nail gun. Unlike its corded counterpart which requires an air compressor, a cordless option is a great starting point for anyone who is new to DIY and isn't looking to invest hundreds of dollars on one singular tool.



A cordless nail gun offers you the mobility of moving from task to task without having to worry about wires, power points and everything in between. Depending on the brand you choose, a fully charged lithium battery generally will last you around 2-3 days depending on the project.

5. Rotary Tool

A rotary tool is an incredibly handy power tool that features a fast-spinning motor tip that can be used for grinding, sanding, honing and polishing a variety of different surfaces and materials.



Rotary tools also have an extremely vast assortment of attachments designed for various tasks around the home, making them a staple in many DIY toolboxes. Many people confuse a rotary tool for a drill, but do note that they are two completely different things, with the main difference between the two being torque and RPM.

Here are some of our favourite uses for a rotary tool:

Polishing jewellery and other items;

Engraving designs into wood, stone or metal surfaces;

Etching glass to create beautiful tumblers, glass tables and window panes;

Cutting drywall;

Sanding tight corners and intricate details; and

Sharpening household items such as shears and kitchen knives.

6. Circle back to the circular saw

Last but not least, no DIY arsenal is complete without this oldie but a goodie - the circular saw. A circular saw may seem incredibly intimidating in the beginning, but with a little research and know-how, it will be one of your most used tools in the shed. A circular saw is able to cut through big pieces of timber or plywood and an adjustable blade height allows you to score or cut all the way through, depending on what your project needs.

When it comes to the circular saw, you have two options - cordless and corded. A corded option will provide more power, whilst a cordless option offers more mobility and ease of use. Again, we always recommend choosing the option that best suits your needs, lifestyle and project. Both are incredibly powerful tools and you won't go wrong in choosing either model.

_______________