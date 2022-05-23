Inner Wheel Club of Blayney donates a public seat on river walk

news, local-news,

The members of the Inner Wheel Club of Blayney are proud to be sponsors of one of the public seats along the Belubula River Walk from Dakers Oval to Henry Street. Members gathered recently to celebrate the installation of the "Friendship Seat" plaque, together with Blayney Shire Council Parks and Gardens Supervisor, Brian Parker. READ ALSO: The name honours the first object of Inner Wheel, which is "to promote true friendship". The decision to donate funds for this seat was made at the 2021 Changeover meeting, but due to all the interruptions and delays caused by the Covid pandemic it has only now been possible to have the plaque officially installed. The Club members are delighted to provide an opportunity for visitors and walkers to enjoy a break and a chat as they exercise. As Mr Parker met with some of the Inner Wheel members, he explained that Council has plans to extend the walkway all the way to Heritage Park, and also onto the island adjacent to the Glasson Bridges on Newbridge Road.

