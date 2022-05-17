news, local-news,

On Saturday at Mandurama, you can post your vote for this year's Federal Election and help those impacted by the devastating floods in northern NSW at the same time. The Mandurama Memorial Hall will be one of many polling booths across the Calare electorate on May 21 but those who run the venue have also decided to help a worthy cause. A staple on election day, a sausage sizzle will be run as well as a cake stall and a book fair, with funds raised from the latter to be used to help buy books for the Lismore Library. Lismore has been smashed by two massive floods in 2022 and Deirdre Molloy, president of the hall committee, says the community has been hoping to help out in any way it can - Saturday's election looms as that opportunity. "They're very depleted," she said. The polling booth will be open from around 8am, and the surrounding sizzle and stalls will open up shortly after too. The hall is run by a group of managers and Mrs Molloy says is "always there available for people" should they need a venue. Also set to raise funds on election day, the Blayney High School boys' volleyball team is holding a barbecue and 100 club at the public school polling booth. The boys are going to the Gold Coast to compete in December and staff and coaches are hoping to fundraise to help bring the trips' costs down. On top of the Blayney Public School, you can also vote on Saturday at Lyndhurst Public School, Neville, Millthorpe Public School , Spring Hill and Spring Terrace schools, Barry Community Hall and Carcoar Public School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/dbbd61ce-08d4-4347-beef-928642776eaf.jpg/r5_141_2042_1292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FEDERAL ELECTION Where to vote in Blayney, Federal Election 2022