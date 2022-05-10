news, federal-election,

Calare candidates have revealed their voting preferences for the 2022 federal election, with each candidate looking to align their preferences with parties who are closest to their ideals and political stance. Preferential votes are counted until one candidate gets more than half of all the votes, which helps voting officials deduce a clear winner. While Senate votes involve above [parties] and below [individual candidate] the line voting for senators in NSW, the House of Representatives features a single green slip, with candidates mostly local to the electorate. The preferences for Calare candidates are as follows: Ms Hook is the only Calare candidate to have decided against a set list of preferences, with her how-to-vote card inviting voters to "number all other boxes according to your values." 1. Kate Hook [Independent] 2-6. Voter's choice Ms Whittaker's card has unsurprisingly revealed preferences closer to fellow conservative parties such as Palmer's United Australia Party and The Nationals, with The Greens last and Labor above Independent. 1. Stacey Whittaker [Pauline Hanson's One Nation] 2. Adam Jannis [United Australia Party] 3. Andrew Gee [The Nationals] 4. Sarah Elliott [Labor] 5. Kate Hook [Independent] 6. Kay Nankervis [The Greens] Its been widely reported that The Greens are looking to shake the image they're in a 'shadow coalition' with Labor at this election, and this is evident with Ms Nankervis' preferences. Ms Nankervis is preferencing Independent above Labor, with One Nation last. 1. Kay Nankervis [The Greens] 2. Kate Hook [Independent] 3. Sarah Elliott [Labor] 4. Andrew Gee [The Nationals] 5. Adam Jannis [United Australia Party] 6. Stacey Whittaker [Pauline Hanson's One Nation] Ms Elliott's card has stuck to the traditional Labor-Greens preference deal, despite her Greens challenger preferencing Independent. The last three spots read exactly the same as The Greens. 1. Sarah Elliott [Labor] 2. Kay Nankervis [The Greens] 3. Kate Hook [Independent] 4. Andrew Gee [The Nationals] 5. Adam Jannis [United Australia Party] 6. Stacey Whittaker [Pauline Hanson's One Nation] The incumbent Calare MP is a safe bet to retain his seat with a swing of 13.3 per cent currently in his favour, but Mr Gee appears no higher than 'three' in any other candidates preferences. He is preferencing Palmer's United Australia Party above One Nation, with Labor above Independent and The Greens last. 1. Andrew Gee [The Nationals] 2. Adam Jannis [United Australia Party] 3. Stacey Whittaker [Pauline Hanson's One Nation] 4. Sarah Elliott [Labor] 5. Kate Hook [Independent] 6. Kay Nankervis [The Greens] Mr Jannis has not repaid the incumbent Calare MP's favour with preferences, putting One Nation above the Nationals. Independent has been put last, below Labor and The Greens in fourth and fifth respectively. 1. Adam Jannis [United Australia Party] 2. Stacey Whittaker [Pauline Hanson's One Nation] 3. Andrew Gee [The Nationals] 4. Sarah Elliott [Labor] 5. Kay Nankervis [The Greens] 6. Kate Hook [Independent]

