What's on at the Millthorpe Bowling Club

Millthorpe bowling club opening hours: Wednesday at 5pm; Thursday at 4pm (12pm if bowls is on); Friday at 3pm; Saturday at 4pm. Group booking are available outside these hours - contact the club to make a booking. DJ's at the Bowlo is open for dine in and takeaway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursdays at the club: Friday nights at the club: Social bowls Thursday at 12.30pm, $12 entry fee (this includes $5 green fee and) great prizes on the day. Social bowls on Fridays at 3.30pm, $5 entry fee. Everyone is welcome. Saturday, May 14: A night of Jazz Music featuring Pengopus Saturday, May 21: Pool comp, $10 entry fee per person $100 for first place. Names in by 2:30pm. Saturday, May 28: Trivia night. Tables of eight players, entry fee $10 per person, limited tables, contact Kelly on 0438 663 631 to book a table. Don't forget to like and follow us on Facebook. Hall Hire: did you know that you can hire our hall, jumping castle and greens for a reasonable price. Contact us today for all of your inquiries. We are happy to take booking outside of our normal business hours for groups of 15 or more contact the club for further information

Millthorpe Bowling Club news: What's on at the bowlo