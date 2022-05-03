news, local-news,

It's only been open for two months, but Printhie's new cellar door and restaurant at Nashdale is already making a splash in the wine world. The new dining and tasting headquarters at Nancarrow Lane has taken top honours in Gourmet Traveller magazine's annual Best Cellar Door Awards, with judges labelling it the "star" of the Orange region for 2022. Printhie's marketing manager Emily Swift said the team was thrilled to receive the award. "It's great affirmation that the hard work and amount of planning that has gone into our new building is being recognised. "The response we've received is so positive." The new cellar door offers a private cellar for premium tasting experiences, a tasting room that provides views across the valley, and a restaurant, Printhie Dining, where guests can settle in for a five-course degustation lunch menu curated by chef Jack Brown. Also making the cut in Gourmet Traveller's "Best of Orange" cellar door list was RIKARD Wines, recognised as best small cellar door. The small-batch winery headed up by winemaker Will Rikard-Bell opened its cellar door last October, offering intimate tasting experiences where visitors can taste wines from the bottle, barrel and tank and meet the makers. Mr Rikard-Bell said the aim was to give visitors a different perspective. "It's all well and good buying a bottle of wine at a restaurant or online or at a bottle shop, but you don't get to speak to the winemakers and to understand what we're trying to achieve - how that wine was made, where it was made - and get that perspective. "For me, that's wine. It's all about people and place." Other winners included Philip Shaw's small winery, Hoosegg, awarded best tasting experience, and Heifer Station Wines, who won "best additional cellar door experience" for their children's animal farm and A Day on the Green concerts. Borrodell was recognised as the cellar door with the best food, Tamburlaine's Millthorpe cellar door won best accommodation and De Salis won best large cellar door. "Orange is really establishing itself as a must-visit region for great wine experiences," Printhie's Emily Swift said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/178b5439-8883-43fc-b8b0-926114308b72.JPG/r37_433_5320_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg