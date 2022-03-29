news, local-news,

A group of 14 artists from the Millthorpe area will be exhibiting and selling art works this weekend 2nd and 3rd April at the Pioneer Gallery at the Millthorpe Museum. The Millthorpe Creative Arts group formed way back in 2019, it is an informal group and are hoping to raise awareness of the number of extremely talented artists and artisans in the Millthorpe area. Several of the artists have won major prizes at art shows in NSW. The group invite any artists in the Millthorpe and surrounding area who would like to join make contact with Jan Roberts on 0400 140 973.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/4f5ef640-e499-4b86-9000-6fdbc48b1306.jpg/r0_188_280_346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Art on show in Millthorpe this Sunday