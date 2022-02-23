Tea and scones to help CWA raise funds

news, local-news,

There's nothing more quintessentially rural Australia than sitting down in a hall with the image of the Queen on one wall and tucking into a plate of perfectly cooked scones with lashings of jam and cream. On Saturday March 5 at the Millthorpe CWA Hall on Pym Street the Millthorpe CWA ladies will be serving Devonshire Teas from 9am to 12pm. Cream on top, or jam on top, the choice is yours. $10 including tea and coffee. And don't forget, it's always tea time.

