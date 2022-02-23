news, local-news,

This Sunday February 27 at the Lyndhurst Golf Club the verdant green fairways will be filled with teams of three golfers all trying to win the 12 hole Ambrose that's being sponsored by Canobolas Locksmiths. There will be prizes for overall team winner, longest drive, nearest the pin and shortest drive. The golf starts at 2pm and before that at 12pm the Orange District Antique Motor Club will have a range of vehicles on display including many local vehicles such as George Tait's Studebaker and Richard Bloomfield's 1929 Hupmobile sedan. A BBQ lunch and dinner will be available. Contact Ashley Clark on 0455 130 822 for more details.

WHAT'S ON Antique cars and a 12 hole Ambrose make for a great day out in Lyndhurst