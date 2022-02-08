news, local-news,

After working as a solicitor in Orange for the past three years Blayney local Rebecca Scott has established a practice in Blayney. "I've always wanted to open a practice here in Blayney and it's just the right time," she said. "We're seeing a lot of growth in Blayney at the moment and we're so central to everything it's just perfect." As a professional who focuses on criminal law, being between two larger centres just makes sense. "I'm always going between the Bathurst and Orange courts and we still have Blayney court here every two months as well as Cowra, so Blayney is central to those." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Scott began her legal career as a secretary 15 years ago before progressing into conveyancing work and studying law as she did so. It's a field that she still enjoys working in. "Conveyancing is a nice area of law," she said. "It's exciting also. People are buying their first home and you're there with them in what is the biggest financial step in their life." Like many small businesses Ms Scott is working from home, doing her conveyancing work remotely as well. But plans are afoot to find some office space in Blayney. "I'm always really excited to see things develop in Blayney and now to have that opportunity to work in the town I've grown up in, it's very special.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/4fcbc926-ad2b-4e3d-b722-751fad7f46f5.JPG/r0_409_6000_3799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg