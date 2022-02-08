How to crack those family secrets wide open

news, local-news,

A German great, great grandfather who was a bankrupt undertaker in Forbes, a German great, great grandmother who was gored to death by a cow in Coonamble and an Irish rebellion leader who is now buried in Waverley cemetery. These are just a few of the discoveries that have been made researching our family's trees on ancestry.com.au The question is, what interesting stories does your family have? And do you want to find out more about that mysterious great grandparent? Be warned though, it's seriously addictive once you get started. If you're interested come along to a free family history seminar on Monday 28 February from 2pm - 4pm. Discover genealogy resources at your fingertips with Blayney Librarians and the Blayney Shire Local & Family History Group Inc. All interested people are welcome to attend. The seminar will include: 2pm - 2.50 pm: Services available in Blayney Library eg. Ancestry and FindMyPast 2.50pm - 3.10pm: Refreshments 3.10pm - 3.55pm: Blayney Shire Local & Family History Group Inc resources 3.55pm - 4pm: Attendee questions Please book your place online via Eventbrite or call Blayney Library on 6368 2581.

