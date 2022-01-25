Adrian Prosper and Mick Bevan win multiplier
BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB:
Last Saturday we played a 18 hole 6x6x6 multiplier for the Club Trophy and our winners were Adrian Prosper and Mick Bevan with 63pts.
2nd on a C/B was Tony Bowers and Gerry Davis with 60pts.
3rd on a C/B was Mick and Toby Tyrrell with 60pts from Tony Smith and Garry Keen. Nearest the pin 9th/18th.
A/Grade Tony Smith 570cm.B/Grade Oscar Cassell 77cm.
This Saturday we will be playing a 18 hole Stableford event for Tony Smiths Trophy.Saturday 5th will be our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and a 18 hole Stroke event for Tony O'Neill's Trophy.
CLUB MILLTHORPE:
Thursday bowls results:
R Thompson and C Townsend defeated P Ryan and R Neely with a +3 margin
R Miskell and E Parker defeated R Donlan and W Eason with a +3 margin
R Elrick and N Kable defeated B Manuel and G Death with a +6 margin
Friday bowls results
Sue, Rob and Southy defeated Michael, Margret and Southy with a +14 margin.