Last Saturday we played a 18 hole 6x6x6 multiplier for the Club Trophy and our winners were Adrian Prosper and Mick Bevan with 63pts. 2nd on a C/B was Tony Bowers and Gerry Davis with 60pts. 3rd on a C/B was Mick and Toby Tyrrell with 60pts from Tony Smith and Garry Keen. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Tony Smith 570cm.B/Grade Oscar Cassell 77cm. This Saturday we will be playing a 18 hole Stableford event for Tony Smiths Trophy.Saturday 5th will be our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and a 18 hole Stroke event for Tony O'Neill's Trophy. Thursday bowls results: R Thompson and C Townsend defeated P Ryan and R Neely with a +3 margin R Miskell and E Parker defeated R Donlan and W Eason with a +3 margin R Elrick and N Kable defeated B Manuel and G Death with a +6 margin Friday bowls results Sue, Rob and Southy defeated Michael, Margret and Southy with a +14 margin.

